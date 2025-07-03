Nigerian scammers impersonate officials to steal $250,000 in USDT

PANews reported on July 3 that according to the US Department of Justice, a Nigerian scammer impersonated an official of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee and defrauded a donor of $250,000 in Ethereum-based USDT through a slight spelling difference in the email address.

The scammer sent a fake email on December 24, 2024, and the victim believed it and transferred the funds on December 26. At present, the FBI has recovered more than 40,000 USDT, and the remaining funds are undergoing civil forfeiture procedures. Tether assisted in freezing part of the stolen funds. Previously, the company was also involved in the investigation of a $225 million USDT case related to the "pig killing plate".

It is reported that the Trump/Vance Inaugural Committee is a committee established by Trump on November 9, 2024 to plan inaugural activities, co-chaired by Steve Witkoff and former Senator Kelly Loeffler.