First US Solana Staking ETF Sees $12M Inflows on Debut With $33M Volume

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/03 14:09
Union
U$0.000417-52.98%
Solana
SOL$196.74+13.25%

The first Solana staking exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States wrapped up its debut trading session with $12 million in inflows and $33 million in volume, marking a strong start for staking-focused crypto ETFs.

Key Takeaways:

  • The first US Solana staking ETF launched with $12 million in inflows and $33 million in volume.
  • Opening day trading volumes topped earlier Solana and XRP futures ETFs.
  • REX-Osprey’s creative fund structure overcame SEC hurdles, avoiding the standard spot ETF approval process.

The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF, trading under the ticker SSK, launched Wednesday on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

The fund offers investors exposure to Solana (SOL) while providing staking yields, positioning it as the first ETF in the U.S. to combine spot Solana exposure with staking rewards.

Solana Staking ETF Outpaces Futures Funds

According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the ETF’s opening day volumes surpassed those seen by earlier Solana and XRP futures ETFs.

However, they fell short of the explosive debuts of spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, which together recorded $4.6 billion in shares traded on their first day in January 2024.

Bloomberg’s James Seyffart noted the ETF saw $8 million in trading volume within its first 20 minutes, describing it as a “healthy start to trading.”

Anchorage Digital co-founder Nathan McCauley called the launch a “defining moment” for digital assets, highlighting its role in expanding institutional access to crypto staking opportunities.

The ETF’s launch was not without hurdles. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initially raised objections in late May, questioning whether the product qualified as an “investment company” under federal securities laws.

REX-Osprey navigated these challenges by structuring the fund to invest at least 40% of its assets in other exchange-traded products, many of which are listed outside the United States.

The regulatory workaround allowed the fund to avoid the traditional 19b-4 filing process typically required for spot crypto ETFs.

Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, previously described the strategy as a “regulatory end-around,” a view shared by analysts who have debated whether the fund should be classified as a conventional spot Solana ETF.

Strong Start Sparks Hopes for Spot Solana ETF Approval

The promising debut has fueled speculation about the potential approval of true spot Solana ETFs.

Both Seyffart and Balchunas recently estimated a 95% chance that the SEC will approve spot Solana ETFs before the year ends. Seyffart added that a wave of new ETFs, including products tied to XRP and Litecoin, could arrive in the second half of 2025.

Meanwhile, Solana’s price saw muted movement, gaining 3.6% over the past 24 hours and trading around $153 at press time.

Despite the ETF launch, SOL remains down nearly 48% from its highs earlier this year.

However, Solana CME futures showed rising institutional appetite, with open interest reaching $167 million after the ETF’s debut, according to data from SolanaFloor.

As reported, digital asset investment funds pulled in $2.7 billion last week, capping an 11-week streak of inflows that now totals $16.9 billion.

The bulk of the inflows came from the United States, accounting for $2.65 billion.

Switzerland and Germany recorded modest additions of $23 million and $19.8 million, respectively, while Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil posted small outflows.

Bitcoin remained the primary magnet for capital, drawing $2.2 billion last week, a commanding 83% of total inflows, while short-Bitcoin products extended their year-to-date outflows to $12 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

The post Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have become synonymous with extreme volatility. While investors have grown accustomed to this, last week’s price action was different. Because the ‘Trump trade’ has returned. In just a few days, Bitcoin’s price swung by over $20,000 between its peak and its trough. A series of macroeconomic issues drove the wild ride, and Bitcoin appears to be facing another tumultuous week ahead. Sponsored From a New High to a Sudden Crash Last week began on a high note for Bitcoin, as its price surged past $126,000 on Monday to set a new all-time high. Several factors drove the rally. The price of US risk assets, which have recently shown a high correlation with Bitcoin, has been on a steady uptrend. The market was also buoyed by Sanae Takaichi’s election as the new leader of Japan’s ruling party on October 4. She is the political heir to Shinzo Abe, the architect of “Abenomics.” The market expects her to pursue a monetary easing policy despite Japan’s high inflation. After hitting its peak, Bitcoin went through a natural correction, consolidating around the $122,000 level for most of the week. However, the market ran into trouble around 4:00 PM UTC on Friday, when President Donald Trump suddenly posted on social media about China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, calling the move “a very hostile act.” The Return of the ‘Trump Trade’ He announced that he was not sure if he would meet with President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in two weeks and threatened to impose significant additional tariffs on China. The sudden post sent the risk asset market reeling. Bitcoin’s price immediately plunged to $118,000, and US stock indices like the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all dropped by about 2%. Sponsored But the real bombshell dropped after the US…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.214+7.34%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08964+5.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012559+26.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 07:40
Share
$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

This week's top crypto news. A trader shorted Bitcoin 30 minutes before crypto flash crash. Ethereum (ETH) price crashed on Friday. DOGE creator weighed in on the latest crypto market turmoil. BNB has now pushed XRP out of the top three.
XRP
XRP$2.5187+7.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000752-2.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 07:03
Share
Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Best crypto to invest in 2025 has become one of the hottest debates of this quarter. Bitcoin (BTC) and Stellar […] The post Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,258.3+4.99%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 07:15
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Benoît Pagotto, co-founder of Nike's NFT project RTFKT, has passed away

Top Crypto Presales to Watch In October: IPO Genie ($IPO),  Snorter, and Token 6900 Compete for the Next 2025 Bull Run