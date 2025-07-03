Coinbase shares soar after acquiring token management platform Liquifi

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/03 02:22
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00915+7.77%
  • Coinbase acquires token management platform Liquifi, marking its fourth acquisition of 2025.
  • The purchase aims to address token issuance problems that early-stage on-chain builders face.
  • COIN is up 5%, trading above $350 following the announcement.

Coinbase (COIN) shares are up 5% on Wednesday after the exchange announced that it acquired Liquifi, a decentralized management platform for on-chain builders to launch and monitor their tokens, marking its fourth corporate acquisition in 2025.

Coinbase adds Liquifi to list of its corporate acquisitions in 2025

Crypto exchange Coinbase has added token management platform Liquifi to its list of corporate acquisitions in 2025, according to a press release on Wednesday. The purchase is aimed at supporting early-stage on-chain builders by providing high-quality infrastructure for their development.

"Acquiring Liquifi gives us best-in-class capabilities in token cap table management, vesting, and compliance, and positions Coinbase to support builders earlier in their journey," Greg Tusar, Vice President of Institutional Products for Coinbase, wrote in the press release.

Coinbase highlighted that many young builders struggle with token launches due to the rigorous compliance process, taxes, and other legal issues surrounding crypto regulation. The company aims to address this issue by collaborating with builders before the issuance of their tokens.

"We want to remove these barriers by providing both the product and the expertise to make token launches simple, compliant, and scalable," Tusar added.

The exchange also plans to integrate Liquifi's capabilities into Coinbase Prime, allowing token issuers to manage services such as vesting, compliance and cap tables within its existing institutional suite.

Liquifi is a token management platform designed to help early-stage blockchain projects navigate the challenges of launching tokens. It automates functions such as token ownership and setting vesting schedules, ensuring a compliant workflow. Tusar noted in the press release that projects such as Uniswap, Optimism, Zora and Ethena are currently utilizing Liquifi to launch and manage their tokens.

Although it did not disclose the structure of the deal, the purchase marks Coinbase's fourth acquisition this year. The exchange acquired crypto derivatives platform Deribit in May for a whopping $2.9 billion, which is among the largest M&A deals in the crypto industry.

Coinbase also acquired crypto-focused advertising startup Spindl, blockchain privacy-focused project Iron Fish and Roam, a blockchain-based search engine.

COIN is up 5% on the day, trading above $350 at the time of publication. The stock has caught the attention of investors, surging nearly 40% since the GENIUS bill passed the Senate in June.

Bernstein analysts raised their price target for COIN from $310 set in Q1 to $510 last week, representing a 65% increase. The analysts mentioned that Coinbase is one of the most "misunderstood" companies in the crypto industry, dubbing it the "Amazon of crypto financial services" following its recent achievements.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

The post Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have become synonymous with extreme volatility. While investors have grown accustomed to this, last week’s price action was different. Because the ‘Trump trade’ has returned. In just a few days, Bitcoin’s price swung by over $20,000 between its peak and its trough. A series of macroeconomic issues drove the wild ride, and Bitcoin appears to be facing another tumultuous week ahead. Sponsored From a New High to a Sudden Crash Last week began on a high note for Bitcoin, as its price surged past $126,000 on Monday to set a new all-time high. Several factors drove the rally. The price of US risk assets, which have recently shown a high correlation with Bitcoin, has been on a steady uptrend. The market was also buoyed by Sanae Takaichi’s election as the new leader of Japan’s ruling party on October 4. She is the political heir to Shinzo Abe, the architect of “Abenomics.” The market expects her to pursue a monetary easing policy despite Japan’s high inflation. After hitting its peak, Bitcoin went through a natural correction, consolidating around the $122,000 level for most of the week. However, the market ran into trouble around 4:00 PM UTC on Friday, when President Donald Trump suddenly posted on social media about China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, calling the move “a very hostile act.” The Return of the ‘Trump Trade’ He announced that he was not sure if he would meet with President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in two weeks and threatened to impose significant additional tariffs on China. The sudden post sent the risk asset market reeling. Bitcoin’s price immediately plunged to $118,000, and US stock indices like the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all dropped by about 2%. Sponsored But the real bombshell dropped after the US…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.214+7.34%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08964+5.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012559+26.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 07:40
Share
$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

This week's top crypto news. A trader shorted Bitcoin 30 minutes before crypto flash crash. Ethereum (ETH) price crashed on Friday. DOGE creator weighed in on the latest crypto market turmoil. BNB has now pushed XRP out of the top three.
XRP
XRP$2.5187+7.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000752-2.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 07:03
Share
Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Best crypto to invest in 2025 has become one of the hottest debates of this quarter. Bitcoin (BTC) and Stellar […] The post Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,258.3+4.99%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 07:15
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Benoît Pagotto, co-founder of Nike's NFT project RTFKT, has passed away

Top Crypto Presales to Watch In October: IPO Genie ($IPO),  Snorter, and Token 6900 Compete for the Next 2025 Bull Run