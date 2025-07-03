Duodian Digital Intelligence's stock price once soared by nearly 90%. It has allocated BTC and plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license

According to PANews on July 3, the share price of Hong Kong-listed company MultiPoint Digital Intelligence (02586) once soared by nearly 90%. As of press time, it had risen by 45.38% to HK$13.

According to financial reports, Duodian Digital Intelligence is preparing to apply for a stablecoin license in Hong Kong. Tang Yifan, the company's vice president and chief financial officer, said that the entry of virtual assets into the Web3 field brings huge opportunities, and the penetration rate of cryptocurrencies in global business continues to increase, becoming an important part of diversified investment. Duodian Digital Intelligence is optimistic about cryptocurrencies in the long term, has allocated Bitcoin, and actively promotes stablecoin and cryptocurrency strategies, while recruiting talents from leading companies in the industry such as Amber Exchange and Crypto.com.

In addition, in February this year, Duodian Digital Intelligence signed a strategic cooperation agreement with HashKey Group. The two parties will cooperate in-depth in the fields of digital asset trading, Web3 technology development and blockchain ecosystem construction.