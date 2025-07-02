Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 18:14
Circle is introducing a new cross-chain system to simplify how USDC moves across different blockchains. 

According to a July 1 press release, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is preparing to roll out Gateway, a new infrastructure layer that enables instant cross-chain USDC liquidity without the need for traditional bridging. 

The system aims to address the fragmentation of liquidity and user experience issues caused by isolated blockchain networks.

In the current setup, users holding USDC on one network cannot access it on another without bridging. This creates friction for individuals and operational inefficiencies for businesses that have to pre-fund and manage balances across multiple chains.

To tackle this, Gateway introduces a non-custodial smart contract that allows users to deposit USDC into a unified balance. That balance can then be accessed in real time across supported networks, without manual asset transfers or network switching.

For businesses, Gateway reduces the need to maintain USDC balances across multiple chains by enabling on-demand liquidity on supported chains, which may improve capital efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire described the system as “totally seamless crosschain UX for USDC,” adding that the launch comes “just in time for mainstream scale adoption of stablecoin money.”

Testnet support for Gateway is expected to go live in July on Ethereum, Avalanche, and Base, with additional chains to follow.

Meanwhile, Circle recently applied for a national trust bank charter from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, seeking authorization to manage the reserves backing USDC and offer digital asset custody services to institutional clients.

