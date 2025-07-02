Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

Author: TechFlow

The stock market with crypto concepts is absorbing traffic crazily, while BTC is following its own independent trend. The "alt-season" that the crypto market has been looking forward to seems to be still building momentum and has not really returned yet.

However, as market sentiment recovers, Meme tokens have begun to lead the market for the first time in a long time. The continued rise of $USELESS has led to the recovery of sentiment in the Meme sector, and the collective rebound of old ETH-related Memes. Perhaps in the short term, there will be a wave of Meme token rebounds.

We have compiled some Meme tokens that have had good price trends recently to help you understand the latest hot spots in the market.

Note: Meme token prices fluctuate drastically and there is a high risk. Investors should fully assess the risks and participate with caution. This article only shares information based on market hotspots. The author and the platform do not guarantee the completeness and accuracy of the content of the article. At the same time, this article does not contain any investment advice.

Spring for Old Currency

$Fartcoin(Fartcoin) — Solana

As the leader of last year’s phenomenal “meaningless” Memecoin, Fartcoin also took the lead in rebounding in this round of market, with a current market value of US$1.12 billion.

Contract address:

9BB6NFEcjBCtnNLFko2FqVQBq8HHM13kCyYcdQbgpump

24H trading volume: $33 million

Current market value: $1.12 billion

Peak market value: $2.7 billion

$Launchcoin(Launch Coin on Believe) —— Solana

Believe platform's main currency was the first to rebound in this round, and the rising price of the currency may drive up the hype of Believe platform asset issuance.

Contract address:

Ey59PH7Z4BFU4HjyKnyMdWt5GGN76KazTAwQihoUXRnk

24H trading volume: $31.4 million

Current market value: $130 million

Peak market value: $370 million

$PENGU(Pudgy Penguins) — Solana

On June 23, asset management company VanEck invited its NFT brand Pudgy Penguins to participate in the Nasdaq bell ringing. This exposure, coupled with rumors of $PENGU ETF, jointly pushed $PENGU to continue to rise.

Contract address:

2zMMhcVQEXDtdE6vsFS7S7D5oUodfJHE8vd1gnBouauv

24H trading volume: $10.8 million

Current market value: $1.02 billion

Peak market value: $3.3 billion

$Mog(Mog Coin)——ETH

$Mog is an old Memecoin issued on the ETH chain in 2023. After its launch, the model icon quickly spread in the community. The community members and whales with positions have a high degree of overlap with the Milady community. It also performed well in the [MEME CULT] market led by Murad last year. Today, it still has solid community support.

Contract address:

0xaaee1a9723aadb7afa2810263653a34ba2c21c7a 24H trading volume: $2.9 million

Current market value: $390 million

Peak market value: $1.57 billion

$SPX(SPX6900) —— ETH

SPX 6900 is also a member of the subculture Meme, and has a high degree of overlap with the Milady community that loves subculture. It is also the number one player in Murad's [MEME CULT] list. The price trend of the currency is very strong in ETH Meme and is close to the previous high.

Contract address:

0xe0f63a424a4439cbe457d80e4f4b51ad25b2c56c 24H transaction volume: 1.9 million USD

Current market value: $1.28 billion

Peak market value: $1.76 billion

$BOOE(Book of Ethereum) —— ETH

$BOOE was originally a coin that piggybacked on the Meme $BOME concept on the Solana chain. Recently, its price has risen due to rumors of a "conspiracy group."

Contract address:

D2QvT2fgdvaLxDLiTFjHeRqeZFXU8UqFdJr7xcgHmoon 24H trading volume: $8.5 million

Current market value: $4.3 million

Peak market value: $9.6 million

$APU(Apu Apustaja)——ETH

APU is similar to Pepe, and is also a member of the Pepe the Frog universe. APU is as popular as Pepe the Frog, and is also a member of Murad's [MEME CULT] list.

Contract address:

0x594daad7d77592a2b97b725a7ad59d7e188b5bfa 24H transaction volume: $262,000

Current market value: $85 million

Peak market value: $600 million

New emotions, new memes

Contrary to market expectations, the tokens that have recently fueled the meme craze on the Solana chain no longer come mainly from Pump.fun, but from Bonk's meme launch platform Bonk.fun.

$USELESS（USELESS COIN）—— Bonk.fun

The concept of $USELESS is "useless token". The meme gene is very similar to $Fartcoin - a pure meme concept that focuses on meaningless concepts but with a sharp increase in consensus and market value.

$USELESS was launched on the Bonk.fun platform in May, and its continued upward trend has also brought the Bonk.fun platform back into the market's attention.

Contract address:

Dz9mQ9NzkBcCsuGPFJ3r1bS4wgqKMHBPiVuniW8Mbonk

24H trading volume: $18.6 million

Current market value: $191 million

Peak market value: $210 million

$USDUC(unstable coin)—— Bonk.fun

Unstable coin means "unstable coin". In today's world where the world is discussing "stable coins", the concept of "unstable coin" is also a timely meme.

Contract address:

Dz9mQ9NzkBcCsuGPFJ3r1bS4wgqKMHBPiVuniW8Mbonk

24H trading volume: $2.3 million

Current market value: $28 million

Peak market value: $28 million

$IKUN(IKUN)——Bonk.fun

$IKUN is the leading token in the short-term market of the Bonk.fun platform in May. The concept comes from the spoof of Chinese male artist Cai Xukun. As the popularity of the Bonk.fun platform rises again, the previous leader IKUN also rises again.

Contract address:

AtortPA9SVbkKmdzu5zg4jxgkR4howvPshorA9jYbonk

24H trading volume: $3.6 million

Current market value: $8.2 million

Peak market value: $15 million

In addition to Bonk.fun, another popular launch platform on the Solana chain recently is Moonshot Create, Moonshot’s official meme launch platform, where several popular ghostwriters have already emerged to compete for the top spot.

$MONKEPHONE(Monke Phone) —— Moonshot Create Platform

$MONKEPHONE is the first token of Moonshot's launchpad Moonshot Create. Its image is the "monkey with a mobile phone" Meme concept, and its coin issuance address is believed to be related to the official address of Moonshot.

Contract address:

hxcxN81ma8m5PMzPuCyysaMJ9wqJenBr811DbX4moon

24H trading volume: $5.8 million

Current market value: $7.3 million

Peak market value: $14 million

$RICH (GET RICH QUICK) — Moonshot Create Platform

$RICH’s narrative is simple: get rich quick “one-click rich coin” - a pure concept narrative similar to Fartcoin and USELESS. It is currently rising rapidly, competing with $MONKEPHONE and $MOONCOIN for the top spot on the Moonshot Create platform.

Contract address:

5oUzkFsCFMJJ23Z6Ghev5m7FjE6TtrqZJXUS7V5Smoon 24H trading volume: $6.9 million

Current market value: $8.6 million

Peak market value: $11.5 million

$MOONCOIN(Mooncoin) —— Moonshot Create Platform

$MOONCOIN is the first unofficial community token on the Moonshot Create platform, competing with multiple concepts for the leading position of the Moonshot Create platform.

Contract address:

D2QvT2fgdvaLxDLiTFjHeRqeZFXU8UqFdJr7xcgHmoon 24H trading volume: $8.5 million

Current market value: $4.3 million

Peak market value: $9.6 million