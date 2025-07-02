UniCredit Launches Capital-Protected Bet on BlackRock’s $75B Bitcoin ETF – Upside Capped at 85%

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/02 03:07
Union
U$0.000427-52.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02484-1.07%

Key Takeaways:

  • The product offers full capital protection at maturity, with returns capped at 85% of the ETF’s performance.
  • The offering runs from July 1 to July 28 and is limited to professional clients in Italy.
  • Europe has not approved local spot Bitcoin ETFs; banks are turning to structured products as alternatives.

UniCredit will offer a structured investment product tied to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, according to a report published on July 1.

The bank’s five-year certificate is denominated in U.S. dollars and includes full capital protection at maturity. Returns are capped at 85% of the ETF’s performance, and the minimum investment is $25,000, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg and confirmed by UniCredit.

First Bitcoin ETF Structured Product for Italian Investors

Based on the report, the offering is limited to professional clients in Italy and will run from July 1 to July 28.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, approved in the U.S. in January 2024, has since grown to $75 billion in assets. BlackRock also launched a separate Bitcoin exchange-traded product in Europe earlier this year.

“We are seeing increasing interest from professional investors in instruments tied to emerging asset classes such as cryptocurrencies,” said Chicco di Stasi, head of Group Investment Product Solutions and Equity & Credit Sales and Trading at UniCredit.

“With this product, we offer our professional clients a distinctive solution —the first of its kind in Italy,” said di Stasi.

Europe Slowly Progresses with Crypto ETFs

Other European banks have also explored crypto-linked services. Intesa Sanpaolo conducted its first spot Bitcoin purchase in January and operates a trading desk. Banco Santander is considering digital asset services for retail clients through its online platform.

The UniCredit certificate represents one of the first examples of a major eurozone bank packaging exposure to a U.S.-based spot Bitcoin ETF for local clients under structured terms.

Its structure, offering capital protection with capped upside, is a cautious approach to client demand for digital asset exposure within a regulated product framework. It also shows how ETF-linked strategies are being adopted by banks to meet growing interest in Bitcoin without direct ownership or wallet infrastructure.

European regulators have yet to approve their own spot Bitcoin ETFs. Structured certificates tied to foreign ETFs are emerging as a workaround.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the implications of offering capital-protected crypto products?

Capital protection appeals to risk-averse investors and signals an effort to normalize crypto within traditional finance. It also reflects caution around volatility while still engaging with digital asset demand.

How does linking a European product to a U.S. ETF work under regulation?

By tying returns to a U.S.-based ETF, banks can structure exposure without relying on unapproved local crypto products. This workaround aligns with current EU restrictions on spot Bitcoin ETFs.

What does this mean for broader bank adoption of crypto-linked instruments?

It indicates a measured shift. Traditional institutions are more likely to offer wrapped or hybrid products before committing to full-scale crypto offerings, especially in uncertain regulatory environments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

The post Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have become synonymous with extreme volatility. While investors have grown accustomed to this, last week’s price action was different. Because the ‘Trump trade’ has returned. In just a few days, Bitcoin’s price swung by over $20,000 between its peak and its trough. A series of macroeconomic issues drove the wild ride, and Bitcoin appears to be facing another tumultuous week ahead. Sponsored From a New High to a Sudden Crash Last week began on a high note for Bitcoin, as its price surged past $126,000 on Monday to set a new all-time high. Several factors drove the rally. The price of US risk assets, which have recently shown a high correlation with Bitcoin, has been on a steady uptrend. The market was also buoyed by Sanae Takaichi’s election as the new leader of Japan’s ruling party on October 4. She is the political heir to Shinzo Abe, the architect of “Abenomics.” The market expects her to pursue a monetary easing policy despite Japan’s high inflation. After hitting its peak, Bitcoin went through a natural correction, consolidating around the $122,000 level for most of the week. However, the market ran into trouble around 4:00 PM UTC on Friday, when President Donald Trump suddenly posted on social media about China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, calling the move “a very hostile act.” The Return of the ‘Trump Trade’ He announced that he was not sure if he would meet with President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in two weeks and threatened to impose significant additional tariffs on China. The sudden post sent the risk asset market reeling. Bitcoin’s price immediately plunged to $118,000, and US stock indices like the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all dropped by about 2%. Sponsored But the real bombshell dropped after the US…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.19+6.21%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08949+5.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+27.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 07:40
Share
$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

This week's top crypto news. A trader shorted Bitcoin 30 minutes before crypto flash crash. Ethereum (ETH) price crashed on Friday. DOGE creator weighed in on the latest crypto market turmoil. BNB has now pushed XRP out of the top three.
XRP
XRP$2.5204+6.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000752-2.71%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 07:03
Share
Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Best crypto to invest in 2025 has become one of the hottest debates of this quarter. Bitcoin (BTC) and Stellar […] The post Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,075.2+4.86%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 07:15
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Benoît Pagotto, co-founder of Nike's NFT project RTFKT, has passed away

Top Crypto Presales to Watch In October: IPO Genie ($IPO),  Snorter, and Token 6900 Compete for the Next 2025 Bull Run