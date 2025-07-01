Circle seeks to launch national trust bank amid JPMorgan's bearish price target

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/01 09:55
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,15218+12,69%
  • Circle has applied to launch a national trust bank, the First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A., in the US.
  • The move comes amid JPMorgan's prediction that Circle's stock could hit $80, a 55% drop from its current price.
  • CRCL closed at $181 on Monday, down 39% from its all-time high of $298.

Circle (CRCL) closed at $181 on Monday following an announcement that it plans to launch a national trust bank, the First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A. Meanwhile, JPMorgan hinted at a potential 55% plunge to $80 in CRCL's price.

Circle files to establish trust amid JPMorgan's bearish estimate

Stablecoin USDC issuer Circle applied with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to establish a national trust bank in the US, dubbed the First National Digital Currency Bank, according to a press release on Monday.

The license would allow Circle to custody its USDC reserves by itself. The bank will also be authorized to custody digital assets for institutional clients. Circle's trust will differ from conventional banks as the license will prevent the charter from accepting traditional cash deposits or issuing customer loans. 

"By applying for a national trust charter, Circle is taking proactive steps to further strengthen our USDC infrastructure," CEO Jeremy Allaire said in the press release.

The firm shared that its pursuit of a federally regulated trust charter is an effort to align with the upcoming compliance standards outlined in the GENIUS Act.

Circle is not the only firm that has applied for a national bank charter. Other companies, such as asset manager Fidelity, have also applied to establish their own bank trusts. Anchorage Digital was the first to receive such a license from the OCC in 2021.

Circle's announcement comes amid JPMorgan's bearish projection for CRCL's price. JPMorgan rated the the company's shares with an "underweight" rating in its first coverage in the North American Equity Research, predicting that CRCL could hit a low of $80 — a 55% decline from its current price of $181.

The forecast is based on a 45x multiple applied to its 2027 projected earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 in addition to a $10 premium based on strong interest in stablecoins.

"We are witnessing the launch of tokenized deposit accounts, digital money market funds, and a host of new entrants looking to enter into the digital dollar market," wrote JPMorgan analysts led by Kenneth Worthington.

After Circle's stock price skyrocketed over 800% following its initial public offering (IPO), several companies including Fiserv, Amazon, Walmart and, more recently, Mastercard have shown interest in launching their own stablecoins. JPMorgan suggested that some of these companies could compete with Circle's USDC stablecoin for market share.

"The risk is that a few will succeed in taking enough share to reach critical mass in a business with low switching costs, allowing them to leverage the network built by Circle," they added.

The analysts also highlighted that potential central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) adoption, particularly in Europe could hamper the company's growth prospects on the global stage.

Analytics platform Coinmetrics analysts highlighted a similar sentiment last week, suggesting that Circle may be exposed to critical challenges such as rising competition from other compliant stablecoin providers and due to its low portion of the USDC reserve revenue. They also suggested that the company's business structure could also affect its growth, as Circle is largely dependent on reserve-based income.

CRCL closed at $181 on Monday, representing a 39% decline from its all-time high of $298 last week. CRCL also witnessed its highest close last week, above $260, before slumping below $200.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
ETH$4.171,66+11,51%
Nowchain
NOW$0,0037-4,14%
4
4$0,18243+93,35%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
Share
US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0,11406+32,02%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Share
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
CLOUD$0,15587+23,89%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
Share

Trending News

More

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Crypto News: EBA Warns Crypto Firms May Exploit Loopholes During MiCA Transition