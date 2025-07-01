Circle applies for a national trust bank charter to manage USDC reserves

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 12:43
Union
U$0.000415-53.21%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991+0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.0845+7.64%
Octavia
VIA$0.0181+14.55%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15229+12.75%

Circle Internet Group the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has formally applied for a national trust bank charter from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The move was made public via a June 30 press release by Circle Internet Group. If approved, the new entity, First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A., would be authorized to manage the reserves backing USD Coin (USDC) and offer digital asset custody services to institutional clients under federal oversight.

In doing so, Circle would be able to function as a trust institution subject to federal regulation, joining Anchorage Digital as one of the few cryptocurrency companies licensed to do so. While it will not accept deposits or issue loans like a traditional bank, the trust charter would allow Circle to hold crypto and tokenized financial instruments on behalf of clients. 

It also marks a significant step in Circle’s push to integrate stablecoins into the regulated U.S. financial system. The trust charter application comes as U.S. lawmakers advance the GENIUS Act, a proposed federal framework for stablecoin issuers, and comes after Circle’s successful public listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Circle’s application aligns with expected requirements under the bill, which would mandate full backing by liquid assets and transparent monthly reserve disclosures. The GENIUS Act passed the Senate earlier this month and is awaiting House approval, with President Trump expected to sign it into law.

Currently, Circle’s USDC reserves, composed of short-term U.S. Treasury bills, repurchase agreements, and cash, are held at institutions like BNY Mellon and managed by BlackRock. With the creation of a trust bank, Circle plans to take a more direct role in overseeing reserve management, though some assets will remain with external custodians.

Circle would be able to offer more custody options than just stablecoins thanks to the charter. The company aims to support tokenized versions of traditional financial instruments, such as stocks and bonds, rather than volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Circle has a history of regulatory firsts, including being the first recipient of the NYDFS BitLicense in 2015 and becoming the first global stablecoin issuer to comply with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation rules in 2024. Earlier this year, it also received preliminary approval to operate in Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
ETH$4,171.66+11.51%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0037-4.14%
4
4$0.18243+93.35%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
Share
US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.11406+32.02%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Share
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15587+23.89%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
Share

Trending News

More

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Crypto News: EBA Warns Crypto Firms May Exploit Loopholes During MiCA Transition