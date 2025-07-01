Analysts raise chance of SOL, XRP and LTC ETF approval to 95% By: PANews 2025/07/01 11:40

SOL $195.91 +11.58% ALTCOIN $0.000281 -4.68% XRP $2.5383 +8.93% LTC $98.4 +5.73%

Crypto ETF summer has arrived with America’s first staked Solana ETP and increased odds for other spot altcoin funds, according to analysts.