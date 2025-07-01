Trusta.AI announces $TA token economic model, 3% for airdrop

PANews reported on July 1 that Trusta.AI officially released the $TA token economic model, with a total supply of 1 billion $TA. Among them, 25% is allocated to community incentives, 20% to foundation reserves, 18% to the team, 13% to the market and partnerships, 9% to seed investment, 4% to strategic investment, 3% to consultants, liquidity and airdrops, and 2% to public offerings.
According to previous news, Trusta Labs upgraded its brand to Trusta.AI and launched an AI proxy identity framework .
