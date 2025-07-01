Nasdaq-listed company LGHL announced that it has purchased HYPE, SOL and SUI worth $5 million. By: PANews 2025/07/01 11:04

SOL $196.44 +11.74% SUI $2.795 +13.40% HYPE $39.53 +5.89% TOKEN $0.00918 +8.12%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to PRNewswire, after completing the first HYPE token purchase, Nasdaq-listed company Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) announced that it would continue to increase its holdings and has now accumulated approximately $5 million worth of HYPE, SOL and SUI for its cryptocurrency Layer-1 asset reserves. In addition, the company disclosed that it is currently evaluating more participation in these ecosystems, including validator operations, governance participation and ecosystem partnerships.