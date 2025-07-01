Bloomberg ETF Analyst: The probability of approval of LTC, SOL, and XRP spot ETFs is 95% By: PANews 2025/07/01 10:27

U $0.000413 -54.21% SOL $196.83 +11.89% XRP $2.5461 +9.22% LTC $98.81 +6.04%

PANews reported on July 1 that Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas said that the probability of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving LTC, SOL and XRP spot ETFs this year is as high as 95%.