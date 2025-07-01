Aptos on-chain RWA exceeds $540 million, becoming one of the top three blockchain platforms in the RWA field By: PANews 2025/07/01 10:03

PANews reported on July 1 that Aptos officially announced that the total amount of RWA on its chain has exceeded 540 million US dollars, making it one of the top three blockchain platforms in the global RWA field. Currently, Aptos supports more than 12 real-time tokenized products launched by 6 providers, covering credit portfolios, real estate and money market funds. Among them, PACT Protocol is the largest RWA project on Aptos, which recently added $80 million in tokenized assets, and the scale of on-chain assets has exceeded $300 million. In addition, traditional financial giants such as BlackRock's BUIDL Fund, Franklin Templeton's BENJI Fund, and Securitize and Apollo's ACRED Fund have also chosen to deploy assets on Aptos.