Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September and cut them three times in a row

By: PANews
2025/07/01 09:05
MAY
PANews reported on July 1 that the latest forecast from Goldman Sachs' economic research team is that the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates as early as September this year, and cut interest rates by 25 basis points at the September, October and December meetings, lowering the terminal interest rate expectation from 3.5%-3.75% to 3%-3.25%. Goldman Sachs believes that the weaker-than-expected inflationary impact of tariffs, the weak labor market and data volatility may have contributed to this result.

Goldman Sachs analysts pointed out that if the employment data performs poorly this week, the probability of a rate cut will increase further, but no action is expected at the July meeting. In contrast, Morgan Stanley analysts believe that the Fed is less likely to cut interest rates in the near future, especially at the July meeting. Morgan Stanley expects the upcoming employment report to remain solid, and although the growth rate will slow down, it will not be enough to prompt the Fed to accelerate its actions.

In addition, Chicago Fed President Goolsbee said that the current unemployment rate and inflation level in the United States are far lower than the stagflation level in the 1970s, and tariffs or supply shocks are unlikely to trigger a similar crisis in the short term. Atlanta Fed President Bostic believes that the full impact of Trump's tariffs has not yet appeared, and predicts that the Federal Reserve may only cut interest rates once this year.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
Nowchain
4
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
