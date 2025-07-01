Clean Energy Blockchain Cloud Mining Opens the Dividend Era

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/01 02:34
Against the backdrop of the 2025 G7 summit calling for increased green energy investment and the promotion of sustainable development of the digital economy, Blockchain Cloud Mining announced the launch of a global clean energy cloud mining expansion plan. The platform will create an environmentally friendly and efficient digital asset investment channel for global users through wind and solar data centers and AI scheduling systems.

Global Expansion and Deployment of Clean Energy Computing Centers

Blockchain Cloud Mining said that this global expansion is not only a technological upgrade, but also reflects its commitment to sustainable development. The global expansion will focus on covering regions with rich clean energy resources and clear policy support, such as Europe, North America, and the Middle East, to build data centers driven by wind and solar energy.

Multi-currency mining and intelligent energy scheduling are achieved through AI systems to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. It is expected to be deployed within 12 months, covering more than 20 countries, and accelerating the construction of a global green computing network.

Create a Crypto Income Tool That Everyone Can Participate In

Sunshine Mining makes mining as simple as opening an app. Whether you are a novice or have never been exposed to blockchain, you only need to select the contract after registration, and the platform will automatically allocate green computing power for you, and issue BTC, DOGE, XRP and other mainstream currency income every day.

The platform does not require users to purchase mining machines or download any software. All processes are completed in the cloud, fully managed, and require zero technical knowledge.

You can also recommend friends to get commission rewards and easily build your income network.

Clean Energy Mining Benefits

  • Automatically receive real cryptocurrency every day, automatically mine, without paying attention to the market or understanding blockchain technology.
  • Support multi-language and multi-currency payment methods, global users can easily participate.
  • Mining uses green energy such as wind power and solar energy, and mining is more environmentally friendly
  • The contract content is open and transparent, the profit rules are clear, and the system automatically settles without any hidden fees.

How to start using BlockchainCloudMining?

  1. Register an account to get a $12 novice bonus, starting from zero cost.
  2. Select the mining contract and the system will automatically start the green computing power.
  3. Check your income daily and support flexible management and withdrawal.

BlockchainCloudMining provides a variety of contract options, all of which are automatically executed without configuration or maintenance.

For more contract details, please visit the official website.

BlockchainCloudMining is the world’s leading green cloud mining platform, providing safe, compliant, and zero-threshold cryptocurrency mining services. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, the platform has helped users from more than 190 countries to easily earn digital asset returns without any equipment or technical experience through AI computing power scheduling and renewable energy data centers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

