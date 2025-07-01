Aptos founder joins BlackRock, Goldman Sachs in shaping CFTC crypto’s rulebook

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 02:17
Threshold
T$0.01317+10.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+12.59%
ERA
ERA$0.4359+15.31%

Avery Ching isn’t just shipping code anymore. The Aptos co-founder and CEO has been appointed to the CFTC’s digital asset panel, signaling a new era where those who build the infrastructure help shape its regulation.

On June 30, Aptos Labs announced that its co-founder and CEO, Avery Ching, was appointed to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee.

The group, part of the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee, includes heavyweights from BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and Citadel, alongside key crypto industry figures like Polygon Labs’ Rebecca Rettig and CoinFund’s Christopher Perkins.

According to Aptos, Ching will represent the builder’s perspective in a policy environment still largely shaped by legal and financial incumbents. His appointment suggests that the CFTC is actively seeking input from technologists who understand blockchain’s complexities, not just financial institutions adapting to its disruption.

Why Ching’s CFTC role could reshape crypto’s regulatory playbook

Avery Ching’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for crypto regulation. While the SEC keeps swinging its enforcement hammer, the CFTC has been playing a different game. The commodities regulator has steadily expanded its crypto oversight with a lighter touch, especially when it comes to assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

With Ching now advising its Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee, the agency gains direct access to a technologist who has built blockchain infrastructure at scale.

Ching’s background sets him apart from traditional finance appointees. Before co-founding Aptos, he was a principal engineer at Meta’s Diem project (formerly Libra), where he grappled with the regulatory hurdles of launching a global stablecoin.

That experience gives him rare insight into both the technical and compliance challenges facing decentralized systems. On the CFTC subcommittee, Ching will work alongside figures like Nasdaq’s Tony Sio and Franklin Templeton’s Sandy Kaul, bridging the gap between crypto’s disruptors and Wall Street’s established players.

Aptos’ quiet regulatory wins

While Ching’s appointment is new, Aptos has been laying groundwork for regulatory relevance. The project was recently named the top blockchain candidate for Wyoming’s WYST, the first fiat-backed stablecoin issued by a U.S. state.

At the same time, Bitwise’s amended filing for an Aptos-linked ETF signals growing institutional interest, even as the SEC delays decisions on broader crypto ETFs. This is not to mention that the Layer 1 blockchain already hosts three USD-pegged stablecoins, a factor that likely caught regulators’ attention given ongoing debates about stablecoin oversight.

Ching’s first test may be the subcommittee’s work on stablecoin and CBDC frameworks, which it began standardizing in March 2024. With Wyoming’s WYST initiative and Aptos’ ETF prospects, his input could directly influence how regulators treat blockchain-native financial instruments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
ETH$4,171.66+11.51%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0037-4.14%
4
4$0.18243+93.35%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
Share
US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.11406+32.02%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Share
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15587+23.89%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
Share

Trending News

More

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Crypto News: EBA Warns Crypto Firms May Exploit Loopholes During MiCA Transition