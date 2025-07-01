SOL spot ETF with staking could go live this week, expert says

Solana spot exchange-traded funds are a hot anticipation, and one by REX Shares featuring staking could go live this week, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has said.

James Seyffart posted on X on June 30 that the first Solana (SOL) spot ETF with staking is likely to launch for trading as early as this week.

The Bloomberg analyst’s comment comes just days after REX Shares announced that its REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF is “coming soon.” The firm shared the announcement on June 28, 2025.

First SOL ETF with staking

REX Shares submitted its ETF application via the C corporation, or ‘40 Act’ structure. Unlike the commonly used 19b-4 registration model adopted by many issuers, REX opted for a strategy that leverages a regulatory workaround. Analysts say this approach positioned the REX-Osprey ETF for first approval, as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears to have moved to greenlight it following initial reservations.

ETF Store president Nate Geraci commented that the regulator looks to be comfortable with the SOL + Staking ETF’s launch.

Other experts also offered similar comments.

According to REX Shares, the Solana ETF set to launch will be the first staking-enabled cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund in the United States. The ETF will track Solana’s price performance while allowing investors to generate yield through on-chain staking. In addition to SOL exposure, the product offers access to staking rewards.

Solana price has increased 2% in the past 24 hours to break above $155, with daily volume up 45% to $3.66 billion. Analysts have recently said spot Solana ETF have a 95% chance of getting a SEC nod in 2025.