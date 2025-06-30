Ripple CEO Gets XRP Tattoo, Showing “1000%” Confidence in Token Future

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/30 20:34
Union
U$0.000418-52.98%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00167781+11.43%
ELIS
XLS$0.001902-2.46%
CROSS
CROSS$0.14009+4.09%
XRP
XRP$2.5394+8.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00913+7.03%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11734+3.60%

Brad Garlinghouse, the Harvard-educated CEO of Ripple Labs, has declared his unwavering belief in XRP by tattooing the token’s logo on his arm.

Key Takeaways:

  • Ripple CEO tattooed the XRP logo and key court date to show “1000%” confidence in the token’s future.
  • Ripple and the SEC are moving to end their years-long legal battle.
  • The court’s ruling left XRP’s retail sales untouched but confirmed institutional sales violated securities laws.

On Sunday, the fintech chief responded to a popular crypto X account that pointed out the boldness of getting inked past 50, especially amid Ripple’s ongoing legal saga with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“When someone with a Harvard MBA gets a tattoo after 50 they have thought it through and know it’s only going to change in a good way,” the user wrote. The Ripple CEO responded, “1000%.”

Garlinghouse Tattoos Key XRP Court Ruling Date

Garlinghouse’s tattoo includes the XRP icon and July 13, 2023, the date when a court ruled Ripple’s XRP sales to institutional investors violated securities laws but cleared retail sales.

The ruling marked a turning point in Ripple’s legal fight with the SEC, which sued the company in December 2020 for alleged securities violations.

The Ripple CEO’s bold show of support comes as the company and SEC seek to resolve the case.

Last week, Garlinghouse announced the company is dropping its cross-appeal against the SEC.

“Ripple is dropping our cross-appeal, and the SEC is expected to drop their appeal, as they’ve previously said,” he said.

The development comes just a day after the US district court denied a joint request from Ripple and the SEC seeking an indicative ruling to reduce Ripple’s $125 million civil penalty and reverse the order labeling Ripple’s institutional XRP sales as securities transactions.

Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple’s willingness to “push the boundaries” of the prior summary judgment indicated a likelihood of further violations.

Ripple’s chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty commented on the court’s decision, saying Ripple had two options: to drop its appeal or continue challenging the finding.

He emphasized that regardless of the path chosen, “XRP’s legal status as not a security remains unchanged,” reassuring investors that Ripple’s operations would proceed normally.

While the court ruled that Ripple’s programmatic sales of XRP did not constitute securities transactions, it held that Ripple’s institutional sales did.

XRP Ledger Rolls Out New Upgrade Amid Rising Interest

As reported, RippleX, the development arm of Ripple, has rolled out version 2.5.0 of the XRP Ledger, introducing several protocol upgrades aimed at strengthening network functionality and security.

RippleX engineer Mayukha Vadari has called the upgrade “possibly the best single lineup of amendments” ever released, introducing significant improvements to token management and transaction processing.

The XLS-85 amendment upgrades the escrow system by allowing third-party issued tokens, including stablecoins, and introduces multi-purpose tokens designed for institutional applications.

Another key change, XLS-56, enables wrapper transactions that can combine up to eight steps into a single action, aiming to lower failure rates in complex transaction flows and improve network efficiency for advanced use cases.

The new update comes as the XRP Ledger has recorded a surge in user activity, with the number of daily active addresses climbing from an average of 35,000 to over 295,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT

UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT

The post UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has plans to waive some of its rules for cryptocurrency companies, according to a Financial Times (FT) report on Wednesday. However, in another areas the FCA intends to tighten the rules where they pertain to industry-specific risks, such as cyber attacks. The financial watchdog wishes to adapt its existing rules for financial service companies to the unique nature of cryptoassets, the FT reported, citing a consultation paper published Wednesday. “You have to recognize that some of these things are very different,” David Geale, the FCA’s executive director for payments and digital finance, said in an interview, according to the report, adding that a “lift and drop” of existing traditional finance rules would not be effective with crypto. One such area that may be handled differently is the stipulation that a firm “must conduct its business with integrity” and “pay due regard to the interest of its customers and treat them fairly.” Crypto companies would be given less strict requirements than banks or investment platforms on rules concerning senior managers, systems and controls, as cryptocurrency firms “do not typically pose the same level of systemic risk,” the FCA said. Firms would also not have to offer customers a cooling off period due to the voltatile nature of crypto prices, nor would technology be classed as an outsourcing arrangement requiring extra risk management. This is because blockchain technology is often permissionless, meaning anyone can participate without the input of an intermediary. Other areas of crypto regulation remain undecided. The FCA has plans to fully integrate cryptocurrency into its regulatory framework from 2026. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/17/uk-fca-plans-to-waive-some-rules-for-crypto-companies-ft
Sidekick
K$0.03154+13.73%
Union
U$0.00757+6.48%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.000999+4.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:15
Share
A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
ETH$4,171.14+11.77%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0037-5.61%
4
4$0.17945+91.02%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
Share
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1577+26.10%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
Share

Trending News

More

UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Crypto News: EBA Warns Crypto Firms May Exploit Loopholes During MiCA Transition