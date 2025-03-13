Another hot spot in the cold market: Clanker is becoming the preferred AI Agent launch platform on Base

PANews
2025/03/13 16:29
Moonveil
MORE$0.02993-2.63%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000697-32.33%
Wink
LIKE$0.01158+2.54%
DebtReliefBot
DRB$0.00003261+4.28%
GROK
GROK$0.002423+1.25%

Author: 0xJeff

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Clanker is rapidly emerging as a top project launchpad on the Base chain - despite being valued much lower than its competitors, its DEX trading volume over the past four days has reached 3-5 times that of Virtuals.

What makes Clanker a top PvE ecosystem in the current market is that it provides an excellent experience for token issuers:

  • 40% Fee Distribution Mechanism
  • Uniswap V3 ETH trading pair liquidity pool (replacing the unstable project ecosystem token pairing model)
  • Multi-platform token issuance portal : Support creators to issue tokens on Farcaster, X and XMTP platforms through interfaces such as Bankr, tokenbot, clankdotfun and bolide

The public issuance of tokens through the X platform is building trust within the community, and many people call it a true "fair launch". A key highlight is that the user profile is automatically equipped with a wallet bound to the token - there is no need to repeatedly set up a new wallet, which greatly simplifies the token creation process. Clanker also optimizes the fee distribution mechanism and Uniswap V3 liquidity pool configuration scheme for creators.

The multiple interfaces based on the Clanker engine are accelerating the token issuance wave. The most noteworthy one is Bankr, which is the DeFAI terminal of the Clanker ecosystem and also an AI assistant like Aixbt, supporting users to directly buy and sell tokens, set limit orders and issue tokens on the X and Farcaster platforms. In addition, Bankr is more actively interacting with the community and participating in community Q&A.

Viral tokens like $DRB launched by Grok are emerging on the Clanker platform every day: such tokens have achieved over $70 million in trading volume, bringing hundreds of thousands of dollars in transaction fees to creators. With the team about to launch more upgrades (v3.1 will be released next week), this hype trend is expected to continue.

Clanker is reaching a critical moment of early product-market fit (PMF) : transaction volume, revenue and user activity are all showing strong growth. Coupled with multiple catalysts in the future (expected listing on Coinbase, product feature iteration, and surging demand from creators and investors), more AI Agent projects are choosing it as their preferred token issuance engine .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Metaplanet spent $93.6 million to buy another 797 Bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 16,352 BTC

Metaplanet spent $93.6 million to buy another 797 Bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 16,352 BTC

PANews reported on July 14 that Metaplanet Inc. announced that it had purchased 797 new bitcoins at an average price of 17,312,239 yen, with a total expenditure of approximately 13.798
Bitcoin
BTC$121,943.26+3.47%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 11:03
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – Dormant Whale Moves 10,000 BTC After 14 Years, Turning $7.8K into $1.09B

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – Dormant Whale Moves 10,000 BTC After 14 Years, Turning $7.8K into $1.09B

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Bitcoin
BTC$121,943.26+3.47%
Capverse
CAP$0.09528-4.58%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 10:55
The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens purchased five months ago for $3.96 million , with a final loss of
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.741+0.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 10:35

Trending News

More

Metaplanet spent $93.6 million to buy another 797 Bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 16,352 BTC

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – Dormant Whale Moves 10,000 BTC After 14 Years, Turning $7.8K into $1.09B

The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

Wintermute may be one of the $PUMP market makers and has received a small test transfer from the project party

Stablecoins threaten financial stability, says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey