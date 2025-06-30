Cambridge Bitcoin Mining Investment Briefing 2025: The track is becoming mature and turning to capital-intensive

summary

The Cambridge Digital Mining Industry Report 2025 (covering about 48% of the total computing power of the Bitcoin network) shows that Bitcoin mining has developed into a capital-intensive, energy-centric data center business. The rapid improvement of the efficiency of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), strong institutional capital inflows, and an increasingly green energy structure have become new features of the industry.

Scale and Growth - Cumulative electricity consumption reaches 138 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2024. Energy consumption per unit of work decreases by 24% to 28.2 joules per terahash (J/TH, a standard efficiency metric). Decarbonization progress - Sustainable energy (renewable energy + nuclear energy) already meets 52.4% of mining load; annual greenhouse gas emissions are 39.8 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e), accounting for only about 0.08% of global emissions. Geographic Shift - The United States hosts approximately 75% of the reported hashrate (measured in exahashes per second). Paraguay, the United Arab Emirates, Norway, and Bhutan have emerged as secondary hubs. Costs and Profits - The median delivered electricity cost is $45/MWh. Including all other operating expenses (OPEX), the average total cost is $55.5/MWh. High Bitcoin prices in Q4 2024 drove industry "hash rate profits" (revenue minus direct electricity costs) to a record high. Risk Dashboard - Core concerns remain: (i) rising energy prices, (ii) policy uncertainty, (iii) ASIC supply concentration (Bitmain, Microbit, Canaan have over 99% market share). Common mitigation measures include long-term power hedging, geographic diversification, and vertical energy ownership.

Strategic Takeaways: Energy efficiency gains, emerging grid service revenues, and continued institutional demand offset the impact of the block reward halving in April 2024. However, operators must focus on power cost control, transparent environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting, and revenue diversification (AI/HPC hosting, combustion gas utilization) to protect profits before the next halving in 2028.

Industry fundamentals

Cybersecurity and the economy

2024 halving: The block subsidy is scheduled to decrease from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC per block. Although transaction fee revenue accounts for only 6% of miner revenue on average, short-term congestion (such as the "ordinal" inscription) proves that at peak load, transaction fees can exceed 100% of the subsidy. Security Budget: Despite a 50% reward cut, global hashrate climbed to 796 EH/s by the end of the year, validating miners’ motivation to reinvest capital. ASIC roadmap: The latest 5nm and 3nm chip designs (Bitmain S21, Microbit M66) consume less than 20 J/TH. Prototypes with less than 10 J/TH are planned for 2025-2026, which means efficiency will double again.

Capital Structure and Public Listing

About 41% of the world’s hashrate is controlled by publicly traded miners, making a hybrid debt-equity capital structure possible. Deleveraging after 2023 has left most major companies with net debt to EBITDA ratios below 0.5x.

Environmental and ESG Performance

index 2024 Value change Remark Share of sustainable energy 52.4% An increase of 15 percentage points compared to 2023 23% hydro, 15% wind, 9.8% nuclear Carbon intensity 288 g CO2e per kWh A 34% decrease compared to 2021 The global average power grid is about 442 grams Total greenhouse gas emissions 39.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent 21% decrease compared to the 2021 model forecast Roughly equal to Slovakia’s annual emissions Demand response reduction 888 GWh New KPIs Displays the ability to reduce load in response to grid requirements Mitigation adoption rate 70.8% of companies Continued Rise Use of renewable energy certificates (RECs), carbon offsets, waste heat reuse, combustion gas projects

ESG Outlook: Continued decarbonization of the US grid, monetization of flared gas in North America and the Middle East, and expansion in Northern Europe could drive industry-wide carbon intensity down to below 200 gCO2e/kWh by 2027. Debt markets have priced in a 50-150 basis point (bp) advantage for miners using more than 50% low-carbon electricity.

Operating cost curve - how to interpret it

Electricity cost quartile (cents per kWh)

First Quartile ≤ 3.2 cents – Lowest 25% of costs: direct hydro, wind, on-site gas combustion or own generation; profitable in nearly any market.

Second quartile 3.2-4.5 cents – Long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in North America or Scandinavia; still lower cost but requires modern ASICs.

Third quartile 4.5-6.0 cents – Industrial electricity prices or grid electricity with moderate discounts; after halving or price drops, profits are compressed rapidly.

Fourth Quartile > 6 cents – Highest 25% of costs: retail grid electricity; first to be cut in a bear market.

ASIC efficiency quartiles (J/TH)

First quartile ≤ 25 J/TH – latest generation chips, typically immersion cooled.

Second quartile 25-30 J/TH – 2023 model year devices (e.g. S19 XP, Shenma M60).

Third quartile 30-40 J/TH – 2021-2022 hardware; only feasible if electricity is ≤ 4 cents/kWh.

4th quartile > 40 J/TH — Older miners (e.g. S17/T17); only profitable when electricity is below 3 cents/kWh.

Comprehensive interpretation: The cost of mining 1 Bitcoin is between $14,000 and $36,000. Operators in the lowest quartile (low electricity costs + high efficiency) can "mine and hold" during downturns and monetize grid balancing services; companies in the highest quartile are forced to shut down first when any price drops.

Risk and regulatory landscape

risk Likelihood of occurrence within 12 months Potential impact Mitigation strategies U.S. Federal Energy Excise Tax (“DAME” Proposal) medium Profit margins fell by 5 percentage points Decentralize computing power to other states/countries; conduct industry lobbying European Carbon Tax medium Increased capital expenditure Relocate to Nordic hydroelectric power generation areas; sign long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with zero-carbon power plants ASIC Supply Disruption Low - Medium Slowing growth in computing power Dual sourcing, building inventory buffers, and strategically placing orders in advance Bitcoin price remains sluggish for a long time medium Tight cash flow Pre-sell output through forward contracts; shift computing power to AI/HPC workloads

Key Terms

PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) : A long-term contract to purchase electricity, usually renewable energy, directly from a generator at a fixed price. Provides price stability and proof of green energy source.

: A long-term contract to purchase electricity, usually renewable energy, directly from a generator at a fixed price. Provides price stability and proof of green energy source. FERC : Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC); governs interstate electricity markets. Its ruling on “flexible load remuneration” could provide miners with nationwide payments for grid services.

Strategic Growth Themes

AI/HPC convergence - repurpose or co-locate mining facilities (high-density power, immersion cooling) for GPU-based AI training tasks. Potential revenue: $1.0-1.5/kWh, compared to about $0.35/kWh for Bitcoin mining.

Vertical Energy Integration - Joint venture with natural gas producer (on-site generator) or renewable energy developer. Goal: Achieve full electricity cost < 3 cents/kWh and generate additional revenue by selling surplus power to the grid.

Green Bitcoin Premium - Certification schemes (such as the Sustainable Bitcoin Council) aim to sell “provably green” tokens at a 1-3% price premium; early adopters gain reputational and financial advantages.

Valuation and monitoring

The enterprise value/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/EBITDA) of major North American miners is expected to be 4.8-6.2 times in 2025. The low multiples reflect the remaining policy risks and uncertainty about long-term transaction fee collection.

Price per hash (P/PH): $45 million - $70 million. A lower P/PH indicates a lower entry cost for hash rate growth, but may mean higher operating costs.

Catalysts to watch over the next 12 months

ETF net inflows > 100,000 BTC in the second half of 2025 - positive for Bitcoin prices and miners' revenue.

Massive shipments of 16 J/TH ASICs — favoring low-cost miners and putting pressure on older equipment.

US FERC decision on flexible load payments – could formalize grid service revenues.

Finalisation of EU sustainability rules for Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) - increased reporting burden but greater policy certainty.

Investment Conclusion