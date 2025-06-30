South Korea halts CBDC project as regulators prioritize won-backed stablecoin rollout

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 14:00
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15271+13.11%

South Korea’s central bank digital currency project has been put on hold as the regulators turn their attention to fast-tracking the issuance of won-backed stablecoins.

According to a Bloomberg report citing an unnamed Bank of Korea official, the central bank has suspended plans for the second phase of its CBDC pilot, which had been scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Participating banks have reportedly been informed that discussions would be temporarily paused. Authorities are reevaluating the role of a CBDC as they are pivoting toward regulating private stablecoin issuers, the official noted.

The Bank of Korea had been preparing to expand its CBDC testing under “Project Han River,” which began earlier this year with a consortium of seven banks.

The second phase was expected to include features such as peer-to-peer transfers and merchant payments. However, banks reportedly raised concerns over high costs and the lack of a clear commercialization plan, prompting the central bank to reassess the project’s future.

Instead, the central bank will continue to monitor progress on a legislative proposal that would establish a regulatory framework for Korean won-based stablecoins. The proposed legislation, introduced under the Digital Asset Basic Act, outlines licensing requirements for issuers and includes provisions for reserve management and user protection.

The move aligns with President Lee Jae-myung’s broader agenda to accelerate stablecoin development. Since taking office earlier this month, Lee has prioritised the institutionalisation of KRW-backed digital tokens as a strategic financial initiative. 

His administration supports a licensing regime that would permit companies with as little as ₩500 million ($370,000) in equity capital to issue stablecoins, subject to regulatory approval.

Democratic Party leaders have framed the rollout of won-denominated stablecoins as essential to preserving South Korea’s monetary sovereignty. 

Party lawmakers argue that local crypto markets are overly reliant on U.S. dollar-pegged assets like USDT and USDC, and warn that continued dominance by foreign stablecoins could undermine domestic financial policy.

These stablecoins reportedly accounted for over ₩57 trillion ($42 billion) in trading volume during the first quarter of 2025.

Min Byeong-deok, head of the Digital Asset Committee, has warned that without swift action, Korea may lag in the race for stablecoin leadership. 

He contends that the market for stablecoins could surpass even artificial intelligence or semiconductors and has called for regulatory measures to support issuance by compliant entities.

Commercial banks have already responding to this policy shift. Eight of the country’s largest banks, including KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, and Nonghyup, have launched a joint initiative to issue a KRW-pegged stablecoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT

UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT

The post UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has plans to waive some of its rules for cryptocurrency companies, according to a Financial Times (FT) report on Wednesday. However, in another areas the FCA intends to tighten the rules where they pertain to industry-specific risks, such as cyber attacks. The financial watchdog wishes to adapt its existing rules for financial service companies to the unique nature of cryptoassets, the FT reported, citing a consultation paper published Wednesday. “You have to recognize that some of these things are very different,” David Geale, the FCA’s executive director for payments and digital finance, said in an interview, according to the report, adding that a “lift and drop” of existing traditional finance rules would not be effective with crypto. One such area that may be handled differently is the stipulation that a firm “must conduct its business with integrity” and “pay due regard to the interest of its customers and treat them fairly.” Crypto companies would be given less strict requirements than banks or investment platforms on rules concerning senior managers, systems and controls, as cryptocurrency firms “do not typically pose the same level of systemic risk,” the FCA said. Firms would also not have to offer customers a cooling off period due to the voltatile nature of crypto prices, nor would technology be classed as an outsourcing arrangement requiring extra risk management. This is because blockchain technology is often permissionless, meaning anyone can participate without the input of an intermediary. Other areas of crypto regulation remain undecided. The FCA has plans to fully integrate cryptocurrency into its regulatory framework from 2026. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/17/uk-fca-plans-to-waive-some-rules-for-crypto-companies-ft
Sidekick
K$0.03152+15.71%
Union
U$0.007481+4.64%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001004+4.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:15
Share
A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
ETH$4,171.53+12.35%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0037-1.59%
4
4$0.18201+103.79%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
Share
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15795+26.68%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
Share

Trending News

More

UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Crypto News: EBA Warns Crypto Firms May Exploit Loopholes During MiCA Transition