HKEX to implement new stock settlement fee structure starting today

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has implemented a new stock settlement fee structure since today (30th), completely breaking the original minimum limit of HK$2 and maximum limit of HK$100. "This adjustment is related to the policy of lowering the minimum price increase and decrease (the minimum price change unit for buying and selling stocks) in the Hong Kong market. Under the new standard, the cost of small transactions for investors will be greatly reduced."

According to industry insiders. Specifically, in the past, when conducting small transactions, the transaction costs were relatively high due to the existence of the minimum fee limit. For example, for a transaction of HK$1,000, the minimum fee is HK$2, and the fee ratio is as high as 0.2%. After the adjustment, the fee ratio is 0.0042%, or HK$0.042, which greatly reduces the cost. At the same time, the cancellation of the minimum and maximum fee limits will enable institutional investors to calculate transaction costs more accurately and optimize trading strategies, which will help to better control costs when conducting large-scale transactions. In addition, after the new regulations, it is still charged on both the buying and selling sides.