Gotbit founder sentenced to 8 months for crypto wash trading scam

Crypto.news
2025/06/14 00:11
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0002009+0.85%
Multichain
MULTI$0.09768+38.14%

Aleksei Andriunin, founder and CEO of crypto market maker Gotbit, has been sentenced to eight months in prison for his role in a multi-million-dollar wash trading scheme that inflated trading volumes for various cryptocurrencies.

The sentencing was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley in Boston, following Andriunin’s guilty plea in March 2025 to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit market manipulation.

The 26-year-old, a dual citizen of Russia and Portugal, was arrested in Portugal in October 2024 and extradited to the U.S. in February 2025. As part of a plea agreement, Andriunin agreed to forfeit $23 million in stablecoins held in crypto wallets linked to Gotbit.

Gotbit Consulting LLC, the firm he founded, was also sentenced to five years’ probation and is required to cease operations.

The company admitted to offering wash trading services between 2018 and 2024, manipulating trading volumes to help client tokens appear more active and gain listings on exchanges and CoinMarketCap.

Gotbit’s blockchain evasion

Prosecutors said Gotbit used multiple accounts to avoid blockchain detection and received tens of millions of dollars in client payments for these services. Tokens involved in the scheme included Robo Inu and Saitama. 

Company directors Fedor Kedrov and Qawi Jalili were also indicted.

Gotbit is the third crypto market maker charged in relation to illegal trading practices, following actions against MyTrade and CLS Global, according to the Justice Department.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a separate civil enforcement action against Gotbit for securities law violations.

As part of his sentence, Andriunin will also serve one year of supervised release and is barred from crypto-related activity during that period.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Neo Pepe tops 2025 memecoins, raising $2m by Stage 4 as presale momentum and investor buzz hit new highs. #partnercontent
Stage
STAGE$0.0000583-2.83%
NEO
NEO$6.553+5.16%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.00861+7.74%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001261+3.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 22:29
Meta may end the era of free and open AI

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, after investing heavily in the development of artificial intelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to gradually abandon the strategy of
MAY
MAY$0.05996+2.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1481+2.63%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0000816+6.52%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0004901-68.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 13:56
Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

Lucas Moskowitz, Robinhood’s general counsel, told Cointelegraph that the platform’s “disclosures are best-in-class,” and “customers can trade crypto at the lowest cost on average”.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13876+8.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:42

Trending News

More

Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

The Blockchain Group added 29 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,933

Stablecoins threaten financial stability, says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey