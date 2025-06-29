While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack

As XRP struggles to hold the $2.20 level and blue-chip tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum trade flat, several lesser-known altcoins are stealing the spotlight with explosive gains.

Meme coin Hosico Cat (HOSICO) is up nearly 44% in 24 hours, buoyed by a $2.2 million Solana giveaway campaign. Meanwhile, Everscale (EVER) spiked on the back of a high-profile conference and ecosystem upgrades, and Shentu (CTK) soared despite a lack of clear catalysts. The rally among these altcoins suggests traders are chasing momentum and community-driven projects while waiting for a breakout in larger-cap assets.

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat has surged 43.7% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.02769 from a low of $0.01889. The meme coin has shown a strong surge over a longer timeframe, climbing close to 82% in the last 30 days.

The price surge appears connected to a major promotional campaign the project is running. HOSICO is hosting what they claim to be the largest Solana (SOL) giveaway, worth $2.2 million.

According to the latest update, the project has reached 27% of that goal, suggesting growing participation and community engagement around the initiative.

Large-scale giveaways like this often drive short-term price action as they increase visibility and bring in new holders looking to participate in the rewards distribution.

Hosico Cat, the inspiration behind the meme coin, is a well-known Scottish Straight cat famous for his golden fur and expressive face reminiscent of the character Puss in Boots.

Everscale

Everscale has climbed 42.6% over the past 24 hours, reaching $0.01397 from $0.009822. Unlike many tokens experiencing sudden pumps, Everscale’s price movement coincides with concrete developments.

The project recently held the Everpoint 2025 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which showcased major technological advancements, governance reforms, and expanding business partnerships within the Everscale ecosystem. Such conferences often serve as catalysts for price appreciation.

Additionally, the Chums team recently completed a governance-backed commitment, upgrading simple .ever wallet tags into a comprehensive Web3 domain layer for the Everscale ecosystem.

Shentu

Third on the top gainers list in the last 24 hours is Shentu, which has gained 42.4% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.3765 from $0.2681. CTK has also gained 67% over the past week.

While no specific announcements have surfaced, the rally may reflect speculative flows or renewed social media interest.

The current rally in these altcoins comes at a time when major cryptocurrencies show minimal movement. XRP (XRP) has lost the $2.2 support level after a modest recent surge, while both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have remained relatively flat over the past 24 hours.