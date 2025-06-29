Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week

By: PANews
2025/06/29 20:03
MAY
MAY$0.03002+3.98%
LightLink
LL$0.009212+1.28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+12.59%

PANews reported on June 29 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, writing: “21 years later, you’ll wish you had bought more.” According to previous rules, Strategy always disclosed information about its increased Bitcoin holdings the day after the relevant news was released.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT

UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT

The post UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has plans to waive some of its rules for cryptocurrency companies, according to a Financial Times (FT) report on Wednesday. However, in another areas the FCA intends to tighten the rules where they pertain to industry-specific risks, such as cyber attacks. The financial watchdog wishes to adapt its existing rules for financial service companies to the unique nature of cryptoassets, the FT reported, citing a consultation paper published Wednesday. “You have to recognize that some of these things are very different,” David Geale, the FCA’s executive director for payments and digital finance, said in an interview, according to the report, adding that a “lift and drop” of existing traditional finance rules would not be effective with crypto. One such area that may be handled differently is the stipulation that a firm “must conduct its business with integrity” and “pay due regard to the interest of its customers and treat them fairly.” Crypto companies would be given less strict requirements than banks or investment platforms on rules concerning senior managers, systems and controls, as cryptocurrency firms “do not typically pose the same level of systemic risk,” the FCA said. Firms would also not have to offer customers a cooling off period due to the voltatile nature of crypto prices, nor would technology be classed as an outsourcing arrangement requiring extra risk management. This is because blockchain technology is often permissionless, meaning anyone can participate without the input of an intermediary. Other areas of crypto regulation remain undecided. The FCA has plans to fully integrate cryptocurrency into its regulatory framework from 2026. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/17/uk-fca-plans-to-waive-some-rules-for-crypto-companies-ft
Sidekick
K$0.03152+15.71%
Union
U$0.007481+4.64%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001004+4.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:15
Share
A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
ETH$4,171.53+12.35%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0037-1.59%
4
4$0.18201+103.79%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
Share
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15795+26.68%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
Share

Trending News

More

UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Crypto News: EBA Warns Crypto Firms May Exploit Loopholes During MiCA Transition