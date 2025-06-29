Analyst: Altcoin and institutional Bitcoin hot money is flowing into Bitcoin treasury companies and crypto-related stocks By: PANews 2025/06/29 13:43

ALTCOIN $0.0002782 -5.50% HOT $0.000696 +13.18% JUNE $0.0912 +12.59%

PANews reported on June 29 that crypto analyst Scott Melker tweeted that currently hot money from altcoins and institutional Bitcoin is flowing into Bitcoin Treasury Strategy companies and crypto-related stocks. In the future, this money may flow into Wall Street tokenization plans.