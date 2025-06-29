Crypto development platform Crossmint and Visa partner to enable AI-driven on-chain payments using tokenized credentials By: PANews 2025/06/29 09:32

AI $0.0831 +12.60% JUNE $0.0912 +12.59%

PANews reported on June 29 that according to an official announcement, the crypto development platform Crossmint has reached a cooperation with Visa to use tokenized credentials to implement AI-driven on-chain payments. The cooperation between Crossmint and Visa Intelligent Commerce will enable AI agents to conduct secure and seamless shopping on behalf of consumers. Earlier news , the encryption development platform Crossmint completed US$23.6 million in financing, led by Ribbit Capital.