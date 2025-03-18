BSC meme season login guide!

PANews
2025/03/18 11:41
Memecoin
MEME$0.001892+7.31%

BSC meme season is starting! Keep up with the pace and seize the first crypto-native narrative season in 2025!

#1 What to play?

Dragon head and dragon tail:

Long Yi $Mubarak "With a piece of cloth on my head, I am the richest in the Middle East", put on a headscarf, "I'm going to meet a friend on the weekend"!
Dragon 2 $Mansa The hottest player after Mubarak Dragon 3 $Mubarakah The female version of #Mubarak
Dragon 4 $Mashallah integrates Middle Eastern cultural memes

Extended derivatives:

$Palu — Binance Chinese Editor’s “Web3 Palu”
From a “workhorse worker” to a “BNB Holder”, it’s not just your status that’s upgraded! (You can also upgrade your wallet!)

$Answer - "answer me" and "look in my eyes"
Create a video meme with CZ and He Yi as the protagonists. Post an effective video on Twitter, or CZ or He Yi may randomly like and interact with it!

$TST - test coin for testing. According to existing experience, whenever the on-chain "ancient general" CZ wants to try a new meme currency, he likes to test it first. Before testing, he will interact with $TST to test it, which is a test of the test!

#2 How to play?

Follow CZ & He Yi’s X (Twitter), keep an eye on hot trends and participate in Binance Square+X content interaction, seize the opportunity to create memes and choose MEMEs with sufficient liquidity to participate, avoid depth charges and seize the opportunity to participate, be cautious, DYOR, and don’t blindly take over

#3 How to win?
Grasp the timing: BSC meme always explodes in the late night or weekends at UTC+8. Pay attention to the birthplace: Most of the memes come from the Twitter interactions of CZ + Yijie + Binance Chinese. Keep up with the fast pace: follow KOL and on-chain data, reasonably control the holding time and make good use of good tools: Binance wallet is free of transaction fees for 6 months + compensation for being squeezed/GMGN is N steps ahead!

#4 More opportunities?
If you have a slow mobile phone and slow internet speed, then the following is suitable for you:
1. BNB Super Meme Season Traffic Import
2. BNB Chain mainstream DEX platform token
3. Binance Alpha has been launched on the Binance main site, with more exposure + traffic and room for speculation

Someone asked: How long will this "Binance Alt Season" last?
The answer may be——( )

Come to the @PANewsCN comment section to fill in the answer! BSC meme season login guide!

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Metaplanet spent $93.6 million to buy another 797 Bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 16,352 BTC

Metaplanet spent $93.6 million to buy another 797 Bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 16,352 BTC

PANews reported on July 14 that Metaplanet Inc. announced that it had purchased 797 new bitcoins at an average price of 17,312,239 yen, with a total expenditure of approximately 13.798
Bitcoin
BTC$121,943.26+3.47%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 11:03
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – Dormant Whale Moves 10,000 BTC After 14 Years, Turning $7.8K into $1.09B

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – Dormant Whale Moves 10,000 BTC After 14 Years, Turning $7.8K into $1.09B

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Bitcoin
BTC$121,943.26+3.47%
Capverse
CAP$0.09528-4.58%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 10:55
The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens purchased five months ago for $3.96 million , with a final loss of
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.741+0.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 10:35

Trending News

More

Metaplanet spent $93.6 million to buy another 797 Bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 16,352 BTC

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – Dormant Whale Moves 10,000 BTC After 14 Years, Turning $7.8K into $1.09B

The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

Wintermute may be one of the $PUMP market makers and has received a small test transfer from the project party

Stablecoins threaten financial stability, says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey