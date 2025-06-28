Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market

By: PANews
2025/06/28 20:19
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.232+7.76%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03315+1.22%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02069+14.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+12.59%

PANews reported on June 28 that at the beginning of this week, the US dollar rose due to news of US intervention in the Israeli-Iranian conflict, but with the signing of the ceasefire agreement, market sentiment improved, and the US dollar gave up all its gains and fell below 97, hitting a new low since March 2022. Looking ahead to next week, traders will pay close attention to the US PMI data and the non-farm payroll report, which will be released early on Thursday due to the holiday. The following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

Monday 21:45, US Chicago PMI for June;

At 22:00 on Monday, Atlanta Fed President Bostic will give a speech on the outlook for the U.S. economy;

At 01:00 on Tuesday, Chicago Fed President Goolsbee will deliver a speech;

At 21:30 on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will participate in a group meeting;

At 22:00 on Tuesday, the U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for June, JOLTs job vacancies for May, and the monthly rate of construction spending for May;

At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending June 21, the unemployment rate in June, the seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls in June, and the trade account in May;

At 21:45 on Thursday, the final value of the US S&P Global Services PMI for June will be released;

At 23:00 on Thursday, Atlanta Fed President Bostic will deliver a speech on US monetary policy.

For the June nonfarm payrolls report, the market expects the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 4.2% and the number of employed people to fall to 129,000 from the previous increase of 139,000. Other labor market data, such as the JOLTs job openings data for May will be released next Tuesday, while the ADP private employment report for June will be released next Wednesday. If the ISM data next week also paints a similar picture, investors may scale back their rate cut bets, especially if the nonfarm payrolls continue to show a healthy labor market. As the market gradually adjusts to the idea that the Fed may be patient before resuming the process of rate cuts, the dollar may rebound.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
ETH$4,175.13+12.47%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00374-0.79%
4
4$0.1787+99.50%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
Share
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15819+26.43%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
Share
Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Market getting ready for a proper recovery after the bloodbath we witnessed Friday
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+11.34%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001066+8.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,355.97+4.96%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 08:01
Share

Trending News

More

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Crypto News: EBA Warns Crypto Firms May Exploit Loopholes During MiCA Transition