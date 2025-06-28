The new version of the Ethereum client Geth supports PBSS-based archive nodes, greatly reducing storage space By: PANews 2025/06/28 17:41

PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin retweeted on the X platform that the Ethereum client Geth v.1.16.0 has released an archive node based on PBSS, which means that users can have a Geth archive node in about 1.9 TB of space (previously required more than 20 TB of space), and can also query historical status (for example, what was the balance at block X), but currently cannot provide proof of historical status.