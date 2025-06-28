Trump's T1 phone removes the words "Made in the USA" and changes it to "Proudly Designed in the USA"

PAnews reported on June 28 that according to the Trump Mobile website, the description of Trump Mobile T1 as "Made in the USA" has been deleted, and replaced with vague words such as describing the T1 as having an "American-Proud Design" and "brought to life right here in the USA". It is reported that there is still no clear evidence that the T1 phone is truly made in the United States. Previously, many industry experts pointed out that the United States lacks a complete and mature smartphone manufacturing supply chain, and even if it can assemble finished products, it still needs to rely on a large number of overseas components.

According to previous news , the Trump Organization announced the launch of Trump Mobile T1 and said it will use "Made in the USA" mobile phones and services. It will be priced at US$499 and is expected to be available in September.