Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems By: PANews 2025/06/28 16:45

According to PANews on June 28, Vitalik tweeted that although dual governance is not perfect, it can solve some important problems. Dual governance provides an additional independent defense layer to prevent the system from taking particularly harmful actions. In addition, it allows Ethereum users to participate as stakeholders rather than relying solely on informal "consistency" based on "atmosphere."