El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6221.18 BTC By: PANews 2025/06/28 15:23

BTC $115,406.13 +4.71% EL $0.003476 +4.32% JUNE $0.0912 +12.59%

According to PANews on June 28, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,221.18, with a total value of US$668.5 million.