The Trump team removed more than $6.7 million in liquidity from the liquidity pool By: PANews 2025/06/28 14:51

TRUMP $6.247 +8.09% MORE $0.02529 +1.28% USDC $0.999 --% JUNE $0.0912 +12.59%

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the $TRUMP team removed 749,932 $TRUMP (worth approximately US$6.77 million) and 374,608 USDC from the liquidity pool.