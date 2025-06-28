a16z transferred 300,000 COMP to Coinbase Prime in the past 40 minutes, worth about $13.75 million By: PANews 2025/06/28 11:49

COMP $34.55 +10.24% VC $0.0027 +18.94% JUNE $0.0912 +12.59%

PANews reported on June 28 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, crypto VC a16z transferred 300,000 COMP (US$13.75 million) to Coinbase Prime in the past 40 minutes. a16z is the lead investor in Compound and received 1 million COMP (10% of the total COMP) in March 2020. After transferring out 300,000 COMP this time, a16z still holds 500,000 COMP (US$22.9 million).