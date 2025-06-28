Game developer Spekter Games completes $5 million pre-seed financing, with participation from a16z speedrun and others By: PANews 2025/06/28 10:57

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Business Wire, game developer Spekter Games Inc. has completed $5 million in pre-seed financing, with participation from a16z speedrun, London Venture Partners, BRV Capital, Chamaeleon, Accelerator Ventures, Impact46, Versus Ventures and Alumni Ventures. Its first Web3 game, Spekter Agency, has been launched. The financing will enable Spekter Games to expand Spekter Agency's business to more platforms, including other chat-based super apps and traditional mobile app stores such as the App Store and Google Play. In addition, the funds will also support the publisher's ongoing development of its second game.