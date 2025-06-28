Whales/institutions that received an airdrop of approximately $1.61 million by holding VIRTUAL lost $6.54 million after selling VIRTUAL at a low point By: PANews 2025/06/28 10:10

PANews reported on June 28 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the whale/institution that previously used 10 million USDC to purchase $VIRTUAL ended up losing $6.54 million after receiving an airdrop worth about 1.61 million USDC. Its operation process is as follows: In December last year, the whale/institution spent 10 million USDC to purchase 4.251 million VIRTUAL at an average price of $2.35; in January, it received an airdrop of 101,000 VVVs due to holding a large amount of VIRTUAL, and then sold the airdrop in exchange for 1.61 million USDC; in March, 4.251 million VIRTUALs were sold at an average price of $0.56. Today, the whale/institution cleared the address and transferred 3.46 million USDC to Coinbase.