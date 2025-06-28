Lighter — active in the project with an eye on the drop

By: Incrypted
2025/06/28 08:19
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Lighter is an Ethereum-based perp protocol built as a specialised zk-rollup. It provides scalability, security and trading transparency through the use of cryptographic methods and a verifiable trade execution mechanism.

There is no official investment information yet, but the project’s website lists a16z and Lightspeed funds. However, the amount is not disclosed.

Lighter uses a classic points system like other PerpDex. Every week, 250,000 points are distributed, which are awarded for trading and providing liquidity. Now the project is in closed beta with almost zero commissions — you can get in via our link below.

In the guide, let’s look at how to interact with the project to be able to claim drops in the future.

  1. Go to the site, connect your wallet and top up your balance:
Register and top up. Data: Lighter
  1. Open trading positions and build up trading volume:
Build up trading volume. Data: Lighter
  1. Add liquidity to pools in the Public Pools tab:
Contribute liquidity to the pools. Data: Lighter

In one of the AMA sessions with the project funder, he said that they plan to allocate 30-50% of tokens to the community on TGE. Point accrual will last for about four more months.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks not to miss important updates.

Highlights:

  • building up trading volume;
  • depositing funds into pools;
  • collecting points.

If you have any questions when going through the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

