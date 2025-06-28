Crypto backers eye New York City mayoral race as next battleground By: PANews 2025/06/28 05:50

CITY $0.7993 +7.44% LL $0.009167 +0.98%

Zohran Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for New York City’s mayoral election, but he’ll be competing in a field where digital assets could be an issue.