Pump.fun 2.0 and Moonshot Create square off in UX-driven Solana meme arms race

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/28 04:42
FUNToken
FUN$0.005061+3.85%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0008+21.10%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004196+13.99%
Everscale
EVER$0.01841+7.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+12.59%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001797+12.52%

One platform wants degens trading faster than ever; the other is courting normies with Apple Pay simplicity. The memecoin industrial complex is evolving and the stakes have never been higher.

On June 27, Solana-based memecoin powerhouse Pump.fun unveiled its long-awaited 2.0 upgrade, packing a suite of hyper-optimized trading tools aimed at meme traders who live and die by speed.

https://twitter.com/pumpdotfun/status/1938609072946987312

The update introduced a real-time “Movers Feed,” one-tap “Ape” execution, and a trending news dashboard, all designed to shave precious seconds off memecoin flips. But barely an hour later, rival Moonshot fired back with Moonshot Create, a no-code memecoin launcher that lets users spin up tokens with Apple Pay in three taps.

Pump.fun 2.0’s arrival came barely an hour before Moonshot’s countermove, setting the stage for a clash of philosophies in Solana’s multibillion-dollar memecoin economy. Where Pump.fun leans into trader velocity with razor-sharp execution, Moonshot bets on frictionless creation, turning meme uploads into tradable assets before users even grasp the tech behind bonding curves.

The battle for memecoin dominance: speed vs. simplicity

Pump.fun’s 2.0 upgrade appears more like a survival tactic than just a facelift. The platform, which saw $11.2 billion in trading volume in April 2025 alone, is doubling down on its core audience: degens who treat memecoin trading like a high-frequency sport.

The new “Movers Feed” and tap-to-ape features are direct responses to the breakneck pace of Solana’s meme markets, where lagging by seconds can mean missing a 10x. But speed isn’t the only battleground.

Pump.fun’s May rollout of a 50% fee-sharing model was a strategic play to keep creators invested long-term. Before this, token developers relied on dumping their holdings, leading to the platform’s infamous rug pull reputation. Now, with 0.05% of every trade flowing back to creators, the incentive structure shifts from quick cashouts to sustained engagement.

Moonshot, meanwhile, is playing a different game. The platform’s Apple Pay integration and three-tap token creation provide gateway for normies who’d never touch a DEX.

Moonshot’s explosive growth, from 4,000 daily users in 2024 to 20 million by 2025, proves there’s demand for memecoins without the friction of crypto-native tools. And with Jupiter’s acquisition backing it, Moonshot’s liquidity and visibility have become formidable weapons.

Security also plays into Moonshot’s value proposition. While Pump.fun’s transparency push, including integrating Bubblemaps to expose whale holdings, hasn’t fully shaken its reputation for vulnerabilities, Moonshot touts audited contracts.

However, critics note the lack of public proof and both platforms face the same existential risk: the easier memecoins are to launch, the harder they are to police.

Meanwhile, Pump.fun’s path to DEX listing (at $60K market cap) is simpler than Moonshot’s 500 SOL ($73K) threshold, but Moonshot’s token burns add deflationary pressure, at least in theory.

Neither model has fully solved the “pump-and-dump” cycle, but both are betting that financial incentives can outpace chaos.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
ETH$4,175.13+12.47%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00374-0.79%
4
4$0.1787+99.50%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
Share
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15819+26.43%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
Share
Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Market getting ready for a proper recovery after the bloodbath we witnessed Friday
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+11.34%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001066+8.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,355.97+4.96%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 08:01
Share

Trending News

More

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Crypto News: EBA Warns Crypto Firms May Exploit Loopholes During MiCA Transition