Aptos hits milestone as RWA on-chain breaks $540m

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/28 01:20
RealLink
REAL$0.07191+5.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.3034+9.41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+12.59%
Aptos
APT$3.902+11.13%
Allo
RWA$0.005727+21.46%

Aptos has hit a key milestone in the real-world asset market, as a steady rise in tokenization traction sees its total on-chain RWA value surpass $540 million.

On June 27, Aptos (APT) posted on its X account that the layer-1 blockchain had moved into the top three chains in the RWA rankings, with over $540 million now hosted on-chain. The rise in Aptos’ real-world assets value comes amid a 57% spike in the past 30 days, data from rwa.xyz shows. 

The platform shows that as of June 27, 2025, the total RWA value on Aptos stood at $542 million, with over 2,434 holders across 13 different assets.

$418 million in private credit on-chain

Growth in the tokenized assets trend on the blockchain, recently picked as a candidate chain for Wyoming’s stablecoin project, also has its stablecoin market cap at $1.13 billion. While the metric is down 10% in the last 30 days, private credit on-chain has jumped 88% to over $418 million.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasuries, including assets from BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund and Franklin Templeton’s OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund, have grown to $92.9 million. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund is also available on Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, Arbitrum, and Polygon.

Other tokenized Treasury debt on Aptos includes offerings from Ondo and Libre Capital. In total, institutional funds on the blockchain have surpassed $30 million.

Aptos momentum

The RWA momentum for Aptos, an L1 blockchain developed by former Meta engineers,also comes as the project hits key milestones with Shelby, Aave and Bitwise. 

Earlier this week, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto announced the launch of Shelby, a protocol dubbed “web3’s first decentralized, cloud-grade hot storage” platform.Shelby’s launch will transform data access, monetization and utilization, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto said.

Bitwise has also added to the momentum, with the asset manager submitting an updated S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its spot Aptos exchange-traded fund.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
ETH$4,163.92+11.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00361-10.64%
4
4$0.18698+108.03%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
Share
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15769+25.04%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
Share
Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Market getting ready for a proper recovery after the bloodbath we witnessed Friday
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+11.34%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001066+8.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,558.45+4.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 08:01
Share

Trending News

More

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Crypto News: EBA Warns Crypto Firms May Exploit Loopholes During MiCA Transition