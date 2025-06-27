Anthony Pompliano: Bitcoin is a free-market solution to protect wealth By: PANews 2025/06/27 21:25

JUNE $0,0912 +12,59% FREE $0,00010128 -2,76%

PANews reported on June 27 that Anthony Pompliano, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, tweeted that Bitcoin is seen as a free market solution to one of the most serious contemporary problems - how to protect hard-earned economic value in the context of government currency devaluation.