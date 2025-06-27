LUNC price forms a risky pattern as weekly burn hits 365m

Terra Classic
Terra
Terraport
Terra Luna Classic price is at risk of further downside as its exchange volume slumped and a risky pattern formed.

Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) was trading at $0.000055, just above this week’s low of $0.000050.

CoinGecko data shows that daily volume has dropped to just $9.4 million, signaling waning demand as overall crypto sentiment deteriorates. 

The same trend is visible in the futures market, where open interest has declined to $8.46 million from last month’s high of over $15 million. Falling volume and open interest can be risky indicators and often point to further downside.

Additional data shows that LUNC’s weighted funding rate turned negative for the first time since June 24. A falling and negative funding rate signals that investors expect its future price to be lower than current levels.

There are also signs that some investors are moving their LUNC holdings to exchanges—the first step before selling. Exchange inflows rose to $233,000 on Thursday.

LUNC remains one of the most deflationary tokens in the crypto industry. Weekly burns have jumped to over 365 million tokens, bringing the total LUNC token burn to over 411 billion. Token burns reduce circulating supply and can create positive sentiment around a cryptocurrency.

LUNC price technical analysis

LUNC price

The daily chart shows that LUNC has crashed this year, falling from a high of $0.0001790 in November to $0.000050. It has dropped below both the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages, a sign that bears are gaining momentum.

Terra Luna Classic has also formed a descending triangle pattern, a commonly bearish continuation signal. This pattern includes a horizontal base, currently around $0.00005078, and a descending trendline connecting lower swing highs since January 19.

Therefore, the token is at risk of a strong bearish breakout, with the initial target at $0.00005078. A drop below that level could open the door to further downside, potentially retesting the year-to-date low of $0.00004695.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Market getting ready for a proper recovery after the bloodbath we witnessed Friday
