Ripple Taps Wormhole to Link XRP Ledger with 35+ Blockchains — XRP Rally Incoming?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/27 20:24
Ripple has integrated Wormhole to connect the XRP Ledger and its EVM-compatible sidechain with more than 35 blockchains, a move that could significantly boost XRP’s interoperability and reach.

Key Takeaways:

  • Ripple’s Wormhole integration links XRP Ledger to over 35 blockchains, boosting cross-chain capabilities.
  • Developers can now build dApps that operate across multiple networks, expanding XRP’s DeFi utility.
  • Ripple aims to use the integration to enhance its offerings in tokenization and liquidity provision.

Announced Thursday, the integration allows XRP-native decentralized applications to interact with networks like Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, BNB Chain, and Polygon.

Ripple plans to leverage the new connectivity to grow its offerings in decentralized finance, tokenization, and liquidity provision.

Ripple and Wormhole Integration Unlocks Multi-Chain dApp Development

Developers will now be able to create dApps that operate seamlessly across multiple ecosystems, enhancing XRP’s utility in decentralized finance and other sectors.

“If you want real mass adoption, interoperability is essential,” said David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and Co-creator of the XRP Ledger.

“The infrastructure has to be there, not just on one chain, but across them. With this integration, tokens natively issued on the XRP Ledger are being set up for that reality by being able to move between blockchain networks while maintaining native issuance and control.”

Wormhole’s cross-chain bridge aims to help XRP solidify its status as an institutional-grade blockchain.

“By integrating Wormhole into the XRP Ledger, we’re helping unlock even greater potential spanning all major blockchains for one of the most established blockchain networks in enterprise finance,” Robinson Burkey, Co-Founder of the Wormhole Foundation, said.

As Ripple doubles down on interoperability, market watchers will be looking for signs that these efforts could translate into renewed momentum for XRP.

XRP Ledger Upgrade Adds Institutional Tokens

As reported, RippleX, the development arm of Ripple, has rolled out version 2.5.0 of the XRP Ledger, introducing several protocol upgrades aimed at strengthening network functionality and security.

RippleX engineer Mayukha Vadari has called the upgrade “possibly the best single lineup of amendments” ever released, introducing significant improvements to token management and transaction processing.

The XLS-85 amendment upgrades the escrow system by allowing third-party issued tokens, including stablecoins, and introduces multi-purpose tokens designed for institutional applications.

Another key change, XLS-56, enables wrapper transactions that can combine up to eight steps into a single action, aiming to lower failure rates in complex transaction flows and improve network efficiency for advanced use cases.

The new update comes as the XRP Ledger has recorded a surge in user activity, with the number of daily active addresses climbing from an average of 35,000 to over 295,000.

Alongside growing usage, the number of whale wallets holding over 1 million XRP has reached an all-time high of 2,700 — a milestone not seen in the 12-year history of the protocol.

The rise in large holders may reflect growing institutional or high-net-worth conviction in XRP’s long-term value.

In May, VivoPower also invested $121 million in XRP as a strategic reserve, making it the first company in the world with an XRP-focused treasury.

