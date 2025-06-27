Vinanz purchased another 5.85 bitcoins this week, bringing its total holdings to 65.03 By: PANews 2025/06/27 18:55

BTC $115,724.45 +5.10% FUND $0.01383 -29.79% JUNE $0.0912 +12.59%

PANews reported on June 27 that Vinanz Ltd (LSE: BTC, OTCQB: VINZF), a bitcoin fund management company listed on the London Stock Exchange, purchased another 5.85 bitcoins this week, increasing its total holdings to 65.03 bitcoins, with an average purchase price of approximately $98,200. The company said that continuing to invest raised funds in the bitcoin vault is an important part of its bitcoin business. Vinanz is currently conducting bitcoin mining operations in the United States and Canada, combining a "buy and hold" strategy to seek to benefit from the long-term appreciation of bitcoin and mining income.