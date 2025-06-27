Grayscale updated its Top 20 list for Q3, adding AVAX and MORPHO

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:08
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.9703+23.27%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Avalanche
AVAX$22.34+6.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+12.59%

Crypto asset manager Grayscale has updated its Top 20 list for the third quarter, adding Avalanche and Morpho — two assets it sees as having strong potential in the months ahead.

On June 26, Grayscale updated its Top 20 asset list as part of its Q3 2025 Crypto Sectors report, with the only changes being the addition of Avalanche (AVAX) and Morpho (MORPHO).

According to Grayscale research team, Avalanche was added due to a recent surge in transaction volume and user activity, possibly linked to new gaming integrations (specifically, the onboarding of video game MapleStory) and stablecoin usage, suggesting organic ecosystem growth.

Grayscale updated its Top 20 list for Q3, adding AVAX and MORPHO - 1: AVAX and MORPHO added to Top 20 for Q3 2025 | research.grayscale.com

Morpho was included for its rapid expansion as a decentralized lending protocol, now the second-largest by Total Value Locked, with over $4 billion and growing fee revenue. Grayscale also highlighted the launch of Morpho V2 last month, aimed at bridging DeFi with traditional financial institutions.

More generally, the company sees strong potential in on-chain lending and believes lending-focused assets like Morpho, Aave (AAVE) and Maple Finance (SYRUP) (also on its Top 20 list) are well positioned to capture a meaningful share of future growth in the sector.

To make room for AVAX and MORPHO, Lido (LDO) and Optimism (OP) were removed despite their core roles in staking and Layer 2 scaling, respectively. Grayscale flagged regulatory uncertainty around staking that could pressure Lido’s fee revenue, while Optimism’s token has struggled to capture economic value despite widespread tech adoption.

The report also covered broader crypto sector trends. Q2 2025 saw mixed returns across segments, with Bitcoin leading gains in the Currencies sector. Smart Contract Platforms recorded a rise in transaction volume, but fee revenues fell as memecoin activity cooled. Grayscale highlighted growing interest in decentralized AI, DeFi lending, and smart contract platforms despite broader macro and regulatory uncertainty.

Additionally, the company finalized the launch of its AI Crypto Sector, tracking 24 AI-related tokens now worth $15 billion, led by Bittensor (TAO).

Grayscale updated its Top 20 list for Q3, adding AVAX and MORPHO - 2: Q2 2025 Crypto Sectors Index | research.grayscale.com
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
ETH$4,163.92+11.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00361-10.64%
4
4$0.18698+108.03%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
Share
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15769+25.04%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
Share
Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Market getting ready for a proper recovery after the bloodbath we witnessed Friday
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+11.34%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001066+8.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,558.45+4.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 08:01
Share

Trending News

More

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Crypto News: EBA Warns Crypto Firms May Exploit Loopholes During MiCA Transition