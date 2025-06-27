TRM Labs: Israel may use hacked Nobitex data to catch suspected spies

By: PANews
2025/06/27 16:23
CATCH
CATCH$0.0099-5.71%
MAY
MAY$0.0299+3.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+12.59%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to a TRM Labs report, Israel may use internal data from the hack of Nobitex, Iran's largest crypto exchange, to arrest suspects suspected of espionage. Nobitex was attacked by a self-proclaimed pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande on June 18, and its hot wallet was stolen, resulting in a loss of more than $90 million.

TRM Labs pointed out that on June 24, Israel arrested three people suspected of spying for Iran, two of whom were paid in cryptocurrency. A 28-year-old suspect received $500 worth of cryptocurrency payments for each task completed. TRM Labs said that these arrests are rare public cases of state-sponsored espionage paid through digital assets, and digital assets have become an effective tool for covert operations due to their convenience in cross-border payments.

The report also mentioned that the timeline and tactical features from the Israeli airstrike on June 13, the hacking of Nobitex on June 18 to the arrest on June 24 may indicate that the Israeli cyber unit used Nobitex's internal data, such as wallet information or message records. However, Israeli officials have not yet confirmed a direct connection between the two.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
ETH$4,163.92+11.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00361-10.64%
4
4$0.18698+108.03%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
Share
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15769+25.04%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
Share
Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

Market getting ready for a proper recovery after the bloodbath we witnessed Friday
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+11.34%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001066+8.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,558.45+4.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 08:01
Share

Trending News

More

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Crypto News: EBA Warns Crypto Firms May Exploit Loopholes During MiCA Transition