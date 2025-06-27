Tianfeng Securities' subsidiary obtains Hong Kong's third virtual asset license and can provide virtual asset trading services By: PANews 2025/06/27 15:57

JUNE $0.0912 +12.59% VIRTUAL $0.7914 +15.06%

PANews reported on June 27 that Tianfeng Securities stated on an interactive platform that its wholly-owned subsidiary Tianfeng International Securities and Futures Co., Ltd. has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to obtain the third type of virtual asset-related licenses, and can provide virtual asset trading services through comprehensive account arrangements. It is reported that the virtual asset-related licenses of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission include the following categories: 1) operating a virtual asset trading platform, 2) managing an investment portfolio with more than 10% investment in virtual assets, 3) providing virtual asset trading services through comprehensive account arrangements, 4) providing advice on virtual assets, and 5) acting as an introducing agent for a virtual asset trading platform.