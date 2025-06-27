Believe memecoin launchpad unveils $1M Builders Fund amid declining platform activity

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 14:47
Believe memecoin launchpad has unveiled $1million Believe Builders Fund to back builders and communities through various initiatives.

On June 27, Believe, a Web3 SocialFi platform enabling token launches via social interactions on X, announced the launch of the Believe Builders Fund. The initiative commits $1,000,000 over the coming months to support high-potential builders and communities through fellowship grants, hackathons, and targeted incentives.

This announcement comes amid a sharp decline in platform activity. According to Dune Analytics, token launches on Believe peaked in early May with over 4,000 tokens launched per day. However, activity steadily declined throughout the month and into June, with daily launches dropping below 100 by late June.

This trend suggests the Builders Fund may be a strategic move to reignite developer engagement and restore momentum.

Believe memecoin launchpad unveils $1M Builders Fund amid declining platform activity - 1

LAUNCHCOIN, the token closely tied to Believe through its founder Ben Pasternak — who created both the platform and the token — has also seen a sharp decline, shedding nearly 50% of its value in the past month. It’s market cap currently stands at $95 million, 70% down from the peak of $312 million on May 15.

The token’s market cap surged from $10 million on May 12 to over $240 million by May 14, driven by hype after Alex Leiman — creator of viral apps like RizzGPT and Astra — launched NOODLE, a crypto token for a game on the Believe platform. The price spike also aligned with Believe’s peak activity, with nearly 5,000 tokens launched on May 13 and 14.

In addition to announcing the Builders Fund to revive developer activity, the platform recently introduced rug protection features to safeguard users from rug pulls and scams. These include automatic and manual fee blocking on new tokens and a standardized “BLV” contract address suffix.


PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now "jumped on board" at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Market getting ready for a proper recovery after the bloodbath we witnessed Friday
